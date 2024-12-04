Arizona Gets Commitment From In-State Three-Star Lineman Jaxon Griffin
Arizona might not have had the season they wanted on the field, but all of a sudden they are starting to build a bit of momentum on the recruiting trail despite some devastating decommitments during the year when the team was struggling.
Brent Brennan has a ton of pressure on him at this point in time, so pulling off a late flip of a three-star safety was a huge addition at this point of the calendar with Dec. 4 being the first day players in the 2025 class can sign their National Letter of Intent during the early signing period.
Having a good performance during this cycle is important, and Arizona got some more good news when offensive lineman Jaxon Griffin also joined as a late commitment.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder is rated as a three-star by 247Sports Composite.
Griffin is also from Mesa, giving this Arizona program one of the top in-state players in the class after he took an official visit this past weekend for the Territorial Cup.
He is now the fifth offensive lineman to join this class.
The Wildcats need to have some wins during this early signing period.
Two of their top players, and one who was their top-rated player in Terry Shelton, decommitted during the season, delivering a blow to Brennan and his staff that they really can't afford to take right now based on what transpired.
So, getting these two late additions that likely result in signings are huge.
Arizona now has 21 commits in the 2025 class.