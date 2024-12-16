Arizona Gets Commitment From Intriguing Transfer Portal Edge Rusher Chancellor Owens
There has been a ton of attention given to how many Arizona players have entered the transfer portal from this past season's roster, but that also gives this coaching staff a chance to overhaul things heading into the second year of Brent Brennan as head coach.
It certainly will be needed.
The Wildcats are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in the country after they won just four games, so sweeping changes could be something this program needs right now.
Arizona was able to land their first player in the portal by earning a commitment from wide receiver Luke Wysong, giving them a productive pass catcher that is needed following Tetairoa McMillan declaring for the NFL draft.
The defensive side of the ball is where there are going to be tons of questions.
That's largely where the mass exodus is coming from, so with a need to field a competitive unit, the Wildcats got some huge news when they picked up their second player from the portal; edge rusher Chancellor Owens.
Not rated as a prospect when he was in high school, he enrolled at FCS-level Northwestern State as part of their 2023 class and put together a productive showing this past season.
In 12 games played, he recorded 70 total tackles with 10.5 of them coming for a loss and four sacks.
His 6-foot-3, 260-pound frame should also allow him to make the leap to power conference football immediately, especially if he can have that type of performance when he steps onto the field.
Owens is certainly an under-the-radar guy compared to others in the portal, but he is an intriguing player who could be an important player for Arizona going forward.