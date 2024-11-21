Arizona Makes Final List of Three-Star Lineman Ahead of His Announcement
Arizona will look to close out their season strong.
If they win the final two games on their schedule, they will become bowl eligible in back-to-back years for the first time since 2012-15.
While that would be almost a consolation prize considering the expectations this team had coming into the season, it would still be a huge success for Brent Brennan in his first year after this season went off the rails during the middle portion of the campaign.
It would also help out their recruiting efforts significantly.
After seeing their highest-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle decommit, the Wildcats were reeling a bit when trying to secure a solid class for the first time under Brennan.
Finishing strong and playing in a bowl game would signal things are a bit more stable than they were during their five-game losing streak, something that could allow them to land some of their top uncommitted targets.
They have a chance to do that on Nov. 24.
2025 three-star offensive lineman Peter Langi will be announcing his decision on that date, and the Wildcats are one of six schools in the mix who made his final list.
If the name sounds familiar, that's because his brother, Michael Langi, has already committed to Arizona as part of their 2026 class.
The elder Langi will decide between the Wildcats, Auburn, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and Washington.
Right now, On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Arizona the edge to add the three-star to their class with a 27.5% chance, which would give them a solid addition to the 2025 cycle that currently has with 21 players.
"I like the coaching staff and the relationship I have with them. My brother is committed there and they're recruiting me heavy and we're always chopping it up," he said to Brandon Huffman of 247Sports.
Family ties could tilt this recruitment into Arizona's favor.
They'll find out on Sunday.