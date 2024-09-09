Arizona Offers Scholarship to Younger Brother of Star Quarterback
Arizona football has been on the recruiting trail for the 2026 class, offering 141 high school players, according to 247 Sports. With a need for talent in the future, Arizona is looking in every direction to accomplish that.
Of those 141 offers, the Wildcats have one commit in three-star Michael Langi, an IOL.
However, they could add another to the class in the near future. Dash Fifita, the younger brother of Arizona's quarterback Noah Fifita, shared on X that the Wildcats have offered him a scholarship.
Fifita, a linebacker, plays for Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California. He originally started his high school career at Mater Dei, one of the top high school football programs in the country.
He's had 26 tackles and one tackle for a loss in three games during the 2024 season.
With Fifita's connection to the program, it wouldn't be surprising to see him play for Arizona one day. Perhaps this could even be a reason why his brother stays for his senior year, helping the Wildcats continue to find success.
Keeping the Huntington Beach, California native around would be a win for many reasons. As Fifita has shown throughout his first two seasons under center, he's one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
He threw for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2023.
If his younger brother could be half of the player and, better yet, half of the person he is, Arizona's football program would be in good shape having him around.
The Fifita family seems to love Arizona, too, adding intrigue to possibly landing the high school junior.