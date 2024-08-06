Arizona One of First Schools to Offer 2026 Three-Star Defensive Lineman
With Brent Brennan taking over as head coach of Arizona's football program, getting off to a fast start on the recruiting trail has to be one of his top goals as he looks to build sustained success.
Following the departure of Jedd Fisch to Washington, there was a real possibility that the Wildcats' 2025 recruiting class would completely fall apart. However, they have been able to get 20 commitments in the class that gives them a national ranking of No. 47 per 247Sports.
With 2026 being Brennan and his staff's first full cycle on the recruiting trail, they are hoping to get things going quickly, having already secured three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Langi.
Now, Arizona has their sights set on another three-star prospect after they were one of three schools who offered Adruen Meredith a scholarship.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher from Honolulu, Hawai'i is ranked as the No. 53 player at his position and the 11th-best in his state according to 247Sports.
While the Wildcats are one of the first programs to get on his radar with a scholarship offer, it's the other two of BYU and Hawaii who are standing out to him right now per Brandon Huffman as Meredith called them "standouts."
Other schools are starting to pay attention to him as well with Oregon beginning to open some dialogue between the two parties and Nebraska, Nevada, San Diego State, and Utah watching him during the spring.
This is going to be a long recruitment process as Meredith will be waiting until his senior season to make a decision.
Heading into his junior year this fall, it's been BYU who has recruited him the hardest to date.