Arizona Quarterback Brayden Dorman Is Entering His Name Into Transfer Portal
Multiple changes could be coming to Arizona this offseason.
Their performance on the field certainly would indicate that, and it's already been reported Dino Babers will not return as offensive coordinator next year.
Brent Brennan and his staff are focused on locking down their current 2025 recruits during this early signing period that began on Dec. 4, but they will also have to gear up for the transfer portal opening on Dec. 9.
That's where this roster could see some changes.
Two players have already announced their intention to enter their names into the portal; tight end Dorian Thomas and running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke.
Now, another player will do the same.
Brayden Dorman, a four-star recruit from the 2023 class, also is planning on putting his name in the portal when it opens.
He did the same thing last offseason when Jedd Fisch took the head coaching job at Washington, but he decided to come back to Arizona to play for Brennan.
Dorman did not appear in a single game during his time in Tucson,
He returned to Arizona to compete for the backup role behind Fifita, but was beaten out by Cole Tannenbaum in a surprising depth chart battle before he eventually moved further back on the depth chart.
Out of high school he was viewed as the 24th-best quarterback in his class by 247Sports Composite, so there is a chance he draws some interest in the portal whether that is from another Power 4 school or at the Group of 5 level.