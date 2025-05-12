Arizona softball is dancing! Wildcats earn national seed for NCAA Tournament
The Arizona softball team will begin the NCAA Tournament in familiar surroundings. The Wildcats were tabbed as the No. 13 national seed when pairings were released on Sunday.
Behind that, Arizona will host the Tucson Regional inside Hillenbrand Stadium. Games will begin on Friday and continue through the weekend with Ole Miss, Grand Canyon and Santa Clara joining the Wildcats.
This marks the 37th selection all-time to the postseason for Arizona, with 27 of those earning them a home regional date. The last time the Wildcats hosted was in 2021 and they swept into the next round.
Up first for Arizona will be Santa Clara on Friday at 4:30 p.m. MST with the game airing live on ESPN+. Ole Miss, the No. 2 seed, will face Grand Canyon at 7 p.m. MST with the winners meeting on Saturday.
The format is double-elimination.
Awaiting the winner of the Tucson Regional will be the winner of the Fayetteville Regional which includes No. 4 overall seed Arkansas, Saint Louis, Indiana and Oklahoma State.
Other Big 12 Conference schools selected for the NCAA Tournament include Oklahoma State, Arizona State and Texas Tech.