Arizona softball punches ticket to Big 12 tourney finals

Arizona will play for the Big 12 softball championship on Saturday

Dana Becker

The Arizona softball team downed Iowa State Friday to advance to the finals of the Big 12 Championship.
Behind a big three-run fifth, the Arizona softball team punched a ticket into the Big 12 Championship finals on Friday with a 6-3 win over Iowa State in Oklahoma City.

Awaiting the No. 2 seed Wildcats (45-10) will be Texas Tech, as the top-seed Red Raiders blanked Arizona State, 18-0. 

Devyn Netz went five-plus innings to earn her 22nd win, striking out three with five hits allowed and one walk. She also had two hits and drove in a pair at the plate.

Saya Swain recorded the final four outs, striking out two without allowing a hit.

Sydney Stewart provided the big punch, hitting a home run while finishing 2-for-3 with three RBI. Dakota Kennedy scored twice and had a hit with a stolen base while Regan Shockey adding a hit and a run scored.

The win marked the 150th in the coaching career of Caitlin Lowe.

Saturday’s championship game takes place at 10 a.m. MT and airs live on ESPN.

