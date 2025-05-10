Arizona softball punches ticket to Big 12 tourney finals
Behind a big three-run fifth, the Arizona softball team punched a ticket into the Big 12 Championship finals on Friday with a 6-3 win over Iowa State in Oklahoma City.
Awaiting the No. 2 seed Wildcats (45-10) will be Texas Tech, as the top-seed Red Raiders blanked Arizona State, 18-0.
Devyn Netz went five-plus innings to earn her 22nd win, striking out three with five hits allowed and one walk. She also had two hits and drove in a pair at the plate.
Saya Swain recorded the final four outs, striking out two without allowing a hit.
Sydney Stewart provided the big punch, hitting a home run while finishing 2-for-3 with three RBI. Dakota Kennedy scored twice and had a hit with a stolen base while Regan Shockey adding a hit and a run scored.
The win marked the 150th in the coaching career of Caitlin Lowe.
Saturday’s championship game takes place at 10 a.m. MT and airs live on ESPN.