Arizona softball with rally to advance at Big 12 Championships

Three runs in the fifth lift Arizona past UCF at Big 12 tourney

Arizona softball players celebrate during the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City.
Arizona softball players celebrate during the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City. / Big 12 Conference

The Arizona softball team used a key three-run fifth to get past UCF at the Big 12 Championships in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Down 3-1 with just nine outs to play, the Wildcats found their rhythm. Ace Devin Netz retired the Golden Knights to secure the win in relief, improving to 21-5 on the year.

Netz pitched the final five-plus, striking out one with three hits and one earned run allowed. She also had two hits and drove in a pair at the plate.

Dakota Kennedy added an RBI with Regan Shockey scoring twice for Arizona, faces Iowa State on Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m. MST in the semifinals.

Zaedi Tagalog and Kiki Escobar both scored runs.

In earlier tournament action, Arizona State topped Oklahoma State, 2-1 and Texas Tech downed Baylor, 4-0.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer since 2000, covering the Big 12 for On SI, The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others.

