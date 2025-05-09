Arizona softball with rally to advance at Big 12 Championships
The Arizona softball team used a key three-run fifth to get past UCF at the Big 12 Championships in Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.
Down 3-1 with just nine outs to play, the Wildcats found their rhythm. Ace Devin Netz retired the Golden Knights to secure the win in relief, improving to 21-5 on the year.
Netz pitched the final five-plus, striking out one with three hits and one earned run allowed. She also had two hits and drove in a pair at the plate.
Dakota Kennedy added an RBI with Regan Shockey scoring twice for Arizona, faces Iowa State on Friday beginning at 3:30 p.m. MST in the semifinals.
Zaedi Tagalog and Kiki Escobar both scored runs.
In earlier tournament action, Arizona State topped Oklahoma State, 2-1 and Texas Tech downed Baylor, 4-0.