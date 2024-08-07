Arizona Standout Receiver Gets Comparison to Atlanta Falcons Star Wideout
The 2024 college football season is right around the corner and the Arizona Wildcats are going to be an interesting team to keep an eye on.
After finishing the 2023 campaign with a 10-3 record and being ranked No. 11 in the nation, they are expected to be a potential contender once again this year.
Standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is going to be a huge part of reaching that goal.
He is viewed as a top-tier player at his position for the 2025 NFL draft class and will be asked to shoulder a huge load for the Arizona offense this season.
At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, McMillan has elite size that makes him a matchup nightmare for many opposing defensive backs.
Last year with the Wildcats, he caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's expected to put up similar, if not even bigger, numbers in 2024.
NFL Draft Buzz took a closer look at McMillan, offering a few potential comparisons for the talented wide receiver.
His top comparison was current Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, which adds even more intrigue to his future. Outside of the former USC standout, they suggested he is a similar player to both Rome Odunze and Cedric Tillman.
In addition to these comparisons, they gave him an overall rating of 90.0 out of 100 and projected him to be a mid-first round pick in the 2025 draft.
Here is a snippet of their outlook for McMillan's future:
"With his impressive physical tools and production against high-level competition, McMillan has the potential to develop into a go-to target and red-zone specialist in the NFL. While he may need to refine certain aspects of his game, particularly against press coverage, his ceiling as a playmaker is undeniable. McMillan's draft stock is on the rise, and he could hear his name called early in the draft, potentially even in the middle of the first round."
Clearly, he is facing a lot of pressure entering the upcoming season. He will need to step up in a big way to lead his team to success that will impact his NFL future.
There is no denying the elite potential he possesses, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to all of the hype he's been receiving.