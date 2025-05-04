Arizona tennis competes for spot in NCAA Championships Sweet 16

Inside The Wildcats

For third straight season, the Arizona men advance to NCAA Championships Sweet 16

The Arizona men's tennis team picked up a victory over Harvard at the NCAA Championships.
The Arizona men’s tennis team has made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Championships a home away from home. The 10th-ranked Wildcats earned a spot in that round with a victory over No. 21 Harvard on Saturday.

In doubles, Jay Friend and Eric Padgham knocked off Masato Perera and Benjamin Pivara, 7-5, with Casper Christensen and Filip Gustafsson scoring a 6-3 victory over Melchior Delloye and Valdemar Pape.

Singles belonged to Arizona, as they won all three matches that were finished. Colton Smith, Friend and Christensen picked up wins.

The Wildcats started the championships off with a win over Denver. 

Arizona has now reached the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season. They will now move be off until May 9-11 super regionals, with the championships set for May 16-18.

