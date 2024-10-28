Arizona Wildcats Close to the Bottom of Big 12 Power Rankings
The Arizona Wildcats have not played like many expected this season.
After hiring Brent Brennan to lead the Arizona football program, they find themselves 1-4 in Big 12 play. Despite the excitement on offense about quarterback Noah Fifita and potential first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the Wildcats have had a hard time winning football games.
In Yahoo Sports' latest Big 12 Power Rankings, Arizona is ranked as the 13th-best team in the conference. They ranked ahead of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Kansas Jayhawks, and Utah Utes.
Coming off of a 31-26 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, Arizona heads to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights in hopes of turning their season around. The UCF Knights are ranked one spot ahead of Arizona in Yahoo's rankings.
"The Arizona Wildcats have also suffered several costly injuries en route to a 1-4 start in Big 12 play," Jack Carlough writes on Yahoo's Big 12 Power Rankings.
Fifita is fifth in the Big 12 in passing yards so far this season. The Arizona quarterback is at 2.068 yards through the air. He's scored 11 touchdowns through the air but has thrown 10 interceptions on the season.
Of his passing production, 982 yards have gone to McMillan, who leads the Big 12 in receiving.
Because of Arizona's talent, the coaching staff has garnered some attention from fans and the media. A team that many deemed ready to be able to be a solid threat in the Big 12, Brennan's squad seems to be less sharp across the roster when it comes to execution.
The Wildcats head to Orlando to face a UCF team who just got trounced by a visiting BYU team and despite being favored to win, had no answers in the 37-24 loss.
Arizona takes on UCF on FS1 at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday.