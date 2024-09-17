Arizona Wildcats Land in the Top Half of the Big 12 in Latest Power Rankings
The Arizona Wildcats dropped a game against the Kansas State Wildcats but did not slip in the Big 12 power rankings according to an analyst.
Payne Blazevich of 247Sports and Cyclone Alert kept the Wildcats as the sixth ranked team in the Big 12 despite a 31-7 loss against Kansas State. He had Arizona ranked as the sixth best team in the conference last week as well.
The teams ahead of where the Wildcats land in these rankings make sense. The Utah Utes, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas State Wildcats, and UCF Knights are all ranked ahead of Arizona. UCF is the only team that changed their standing on the list from a week ago, they jumped from seven.
"With plenty of hype surrounding the returning roster ahead of this season, No. 20-ranked Arizona's dismantling on Saturday was relatively disappointing for the group, and couldn't find a rhythm, and the defense struggled to earn stops on the ground. It was a tough loss to sit on entering a bye week as the Wildcats prepare to face Utah later this month," Payne Blazevich wrote on the Wildcats.
Arizona's bye week comes at a good time. After dropping one of the biggest games on their schedule, the Wildcats can use the time off to self-evaluate before they head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utes in what could be one of the most important games on the season for Brent Brennan's first year as the Arizona head coach.
The Utes will travel to Oklahoma State this weekend before hosting Arizona on September 28. The timing of the schedule for both teams could provide a huge opportunity for the Wildcats.