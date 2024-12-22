Arizona Wildcats Land Massive Michigan Transfer Offensive Lineman Tristan Bounds
The trenches are being targeted by Arizona after a disastrous showing in that regard last season, especially along the offensive line.
Brent Brennan knows he has to replace their star offensive tackle Jonah Savaiinaea after he declared for the NFL draft, and considering this unit was poor last year even with a potential first rounder on the roster, that does not bode well for what they can do going forward.
The Wildcats were able to grab two linemen out of the transfer portal who could potentially be immediate plug-and-play starters, but with them needing more depth and competition at those positions, the coaching staff still had their eye on bringing more in.
They accomplished that goal by picking up a commitment from Michigan transfer Tristan Bounds.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, his massive profile fits the type of tackles Arizona has had in the past as he gets ready to finish his career with the Wildcats after four years with the Wolverines.
Bounds was largely a backup during his time in Ann Arbor after signing with them as a three-star recruit out of high school, so there isn't a whole lot of game experience he has to his name. But, by being part of the national championship-winning team in 2023, he brings that type of mentality to this program.
As it stands, Arizona has only two starters on the offensive line returning, and because Rhino Tapa'atoutai suffered a season-ending knee injury this past campaign, it's not quite known how he'll look when he comes back.
Bounds could be a real option to start during his final year in Tucson.