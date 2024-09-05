Arizona Wildcats Lineman Projected To Get Picked by Miami Dolphins in First Round
The talk of the Arizona Wildcats offense is often about Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan. It's tough to argue against that, too, as Arizona's star duo might be the best in the country.
However, they find the type of success they do because of the guys up front. Among those players is Jonah Savaiinaea, one of the top linemen in the nation.
Savaiinaea is as good as they get and will be needed just as much as any other player on the roster in Big 12 play. Protecting Fifita and opening up the run game for this offense will be essential in games against conference opponents.
All signs point to Savaiinaea being a first-round draft pick. He could fall to the second round, but most mock drafts currently have him selected in the mid-to-late first round.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department released their latest 2025 NFL mock draft, in which Savaiinaea was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 21 overall.
The Dolphins' offensive line has been derailed by injuries over the past few years, meaning there's a clear need for a player like Savaiinaea.
Brandon Thorn of BR wrote about the potential fit.
"The Dolphins have been and likely will continue to be able to make their offense click despite shaky offensive line play due to their potent scheme and playmakers. Sooner or later, they'll need to address the unit. Guard will need to be more of a priority. Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea is one of the more talented blockers in this class in terms of size (6'5", 336 lbs), power and quickness, signaling a rising prospect as the season plays out who could help fill a significant hole for the Dolphins."
Making an impact as a rookie is as tough as ever in the NFL, but the St. Louis high school product would have a good opportunity to do just that.
Savaiinaea has earned multiple honors in his career, making the All-Pac 12 team in 2023. He was also named a Freshman All-American, PFF All First-Team True Freshman, and more during his collegiate tenure.
Arizona's coaching staff has praised his work ethic, and it's clearly paid off.
He'll have plenty of time to prove to evaluators that he should be a first-round pick. Playing well in the Big 12 and Pac-12 would be an excellent sign for NFL scouts.
For now, he'll focus on bringing Arizona to the promise land.