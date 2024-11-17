Arizona Wildcats Pick Up Another 2025 Recruit on Heels of Friday's Win
Arizona will get an extra day of preparation heading into next weekend's matchup after they took care of business on Friday night in dominant fashion, beating the Houston Cougars, 27-3.
This was huge for a myriad of reasons.
The Wildcats were headed in the wrong direction before this victory, losers of five straight that started creating some conversations about if Brent Brennan could be a one-and-done head coach.
Fuel was only added to that fire when their top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025, Terry Shelton, decommitted from the program ahead of the early signing period that is coming on Dec. 4.
But with two more wins to close out this frustrating campaign, Arizona will qualify for a bowl game, marking the first time they've competed in the postseason in back-to-back years since 2012-15 when they made four straight.
That would certainly calm the hysteria down a bit.
The Wildcats also got some good news coming out of their win on Friday when 2025 linebacker Myron Robinson announced his commitment.
Not ranked by the national recruiting services, the Texas native becomes the 21st commitment in the 2025 cycle for Arizona, giving them their second linebacker in the class.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder was a two-way player for his high school in San Antonio, logging 78 tackles and two sacks on defense, while also rushing for 686 yards and four touchdowns as a running back.
Arizona was dealt a heavy blow in the national rankings when Shelton decommitted, and even though this addition won't make up for that, it's still a good sign the Wildcats are still landing recruits despite the tough season and negative sentiment about the program.