Arizona Wildcats Pull Off Late Flip, Lands Three-Star 2025 Safety Kason Brown
After coming into the season with tons of expectations, Arizona was one of the most disappointing teams in the country this year. They not only failed to contend for a Big 12 title, but they weren't even able to reach six wins to become bowl eligible.
The feeling surrounding this program couldn't be lower.
The Wildcats went from a 10-win season and bowl win against Oklahoma a year ago, to looking like one of the worst teams at the Power 4 level.
Head coach Brent Brennan is on the hot seat, and despite there seemingly being no internal pressure at this point in time, another performance like this could spell a quick end to his tenure in Tucson.
However, ahead of the early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class, Arizona was able to flip one of their targets when Kason Brown decommitted from Texas State and announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
Rated as a three-star recruit per 247Sports Composite Rankings, the 6-foot-4, 190-pounder becomes the fourth secondary player to commit to Arizona in this cycle.
Because this comes so late in the process, it's very like that Brown will ink his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period that begins on Dec. 4.
This is also a very surprising addition.
While Arizona is a Power 4 school and Texas State is in the Group of 5, the Bobcats have a much more solid situation at head coach because they just handed their rising star GJ Kenne a new seven-year deal.
Brennan has maintained his confidence that he can get the Wildcats onto a championship path, and recruiting will be a major part of accomplishing that.