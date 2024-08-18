Arizona Wildcats QB Noah Fifita Draws Huge Comparison to 49ers' Brock Purdy
The Arizona Wildcats are entering the 2024 college football season as a potential sleeper contender.
Led by star quarterback Noah Fifita, the Wildcats are currently ranked No. 21 in the nation. A lot of that has to do with their offense.
Fifita put together a strong 2023 campaign for Arizona. He completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Those numbers have put him on the watchlist at the quarterback position for the 2024 campaign. He has even been talked about as a sleeper contender to win the Heisman Trophy.
While it's very unlikely that he will reach that level of play this year, he is a player who should have an even bigger year than he had in 2023.
NFL Draft Buzz has done a breakdown of Fifita's game and even compared him to a few NFL quarterbacks.
His best comparison was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. However, the other two similar players that were named are Jake Haener and Stetson Bennett.
Simply being compared in any way, shape, or form to Purdy is a huge honor.
Here is a brief snippet of the breakdown that they had for Fifita:
"If Fifita can refine his game and overcome physical limitations, he has the potential to be a dependable backup or spot starter in the NFL. His accuracy, quick decision-making, and mobility are tools that can translate well with the right coaching. While his college success is promising, his ability to adapt and grow at the pro level will be the ultimate test at the next level."
Those are strong words that provide big-time potential for the young quarterback in the future.
As previously mentioned, the Heisman hype has started growing for Fifita. The Athletic recently gave him a shot at winning the prestigious award.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming 2024 season has in store for Fifita. He is beginning to be a quarterback that NFL teams are looking at and has an offense around him capable of being elite.
If he plays to his full potential, Fifita will put together a monstrous season and should lead Arizona to a very successful year.