Arizona Wildcats Reportedly Are Moving on From Dino Babers at Offensive Coordinator
After the disastrous season the Arizona Wildcats just had, it should come as no surprise there will be a staff change made.
While Brent Brennan is expected to keep his job at this point in time, Arizona is moving on from offensive coordinator Dino Babers after one year per Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
This decision was an easy one.
Brought to the program this offseason after he was fired as the head coach of Syracuse, the offense was a major reason why this team vasty underachieved compared to what was expected of them, and since he only signed a one-year deal, not bringing him back wasn't difficult.
Coming into this campaign, that unit was expected to carry this team to success considering projected top five NFL draft pick and the program's new all-time yards receiving leader Tetairoa McMillan was going to be catching passes from Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Noah Fifita for another season.
But Babers oversaw one of the worst year-over-year performances that resulted in Arizona's points per game total plummeting from 34.6 that was good for 18th at the FBS level in 2023, all the way down to 21.8 this season.
The Wildcats recognized a problem early, stripping Babers of is play calling duties and giving it to tight ends coach Matt Adkins while he maintained his standing as the offensive coordinator.
Despite Brennan saying that was the plan all along, the changes didn't amount to anything.
Consensus thinking would suggest Arizona is going to overhaul their offensive staff, but that could also impact their 2025 recruiting class in a negative fashion.
It will be interesting to see where they take things from here.
Brennan needs to have a better performance next season, and having a competent offense is something that must occur.