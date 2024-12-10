Arizona Wildcats Star Offensive Lineman Jonah Savaiinaea Declares for NFL Draft
Programs around the country always have to prepare for some of their best players to leave school early in search of professional pursuits, and Arizona is no exception.
Despite some lackluster years before he took over, previous head coach Jedd Fisch was able to add some talent on the recruiting trail that could see plenty of those players competing in the NFL when it's all said and done.
Last season's star lineman, Jordan Morgan, was able to play and workout his way into being a first-round pick, something that didn't seem likely at the early part of the year.
Now, Jonah Savaiinaea will try to follow in his footsteps.
After much speculation that the big offensive lineman would declare for the NFL draft after this past campaign ended, he has now made it official following his announcement on his Instagram page.
This doesn't come as much surprise.
Savaiinaea is projected to be a first-round pick in many mock drafts, and based on his ability to play multiple positions across the offensive line like Morgan, he likely will also hear his name called on Day 1.
His tenure in Tucson ended in disappointing fashion.
Not only were the Wildcats one of the most underachieving teams in the country by winning just four games, but Savaiinaea also missed the final game of the season against Arizona State due to an injury, the first time he wasn't able to suit up during his career.
He should also impress teams during workouts with his athleticism that should have him climb in a similar fashion to what Morgan did last draft season.
Savaiinaea will certainly be one to watch during the upcoming prep time for collegiate players who have declared they are turning professional.