Arizona Wildcats Star Quarterback Projected To Put Up Monster Numbers
The Arizona Wildcats are set to begin their 2024 college football season on Saturday in a matchup against New Mexico.
After an impressive 2023 campaign, the Wildcats enter this year ranked No. 21 overall.
Noah Fifita is expected to have another big season leading Arizona, and he has a lot of talent to work with offensively. On the defensive side of the football, the Wildcats have a few NFL-caliber pieces as well.
Looking at Fifita specifically, the star quarterback is coming off of a huge breakout year.
In 2023, he completed 73.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,869 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Many believe he will take those numbers to another level in 2024.
While there has been a lot of doubt about his future as an NFL quarterback due to his size, Fifita will have a chance to shut up his critics with a huge year.
RotoWire has revealed their projections for the Arizona star this season. They believe he will throw for 3,282 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Obviously, those numbers are a step up in two good areas and a step up in one bad as he's projected to put up more yards and passing touchdown numbers, but also throw more interceptions.
With more aggressive throws will come more interception opportunities. Ideally, he would put up the inflated stats and avoid the interceptions. Having a weapon like wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will be very helpful and should allow him to put up greater numbers than he did last year.
Expect to see Fifita live up to the hype that is surrounding him heading into the 2024 season.
If he can lead his team to the kind of success they are capable of having while putting up eye-popping individual numbers as well, he could start getting some NFL consideration by scouts.
The projections made for him by RotoWire are solid, but his personal goals likely far surpass them. Hopefully, he'll be able to exceed them and lead Arizona to a top-12 national ranking by the end of the year to get into the College Football Playoff.