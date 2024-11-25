Arizona Wildcats Suffer Massive Fall in Latest AP Poll, Still Ranked As Top 25 Team
The latest rankings of the AP Poll came out, and while the Arizona Wildcats are still a top 25 team, they suffered one of the largest falls of the week that has them just barely keeping a number next to their name.
Arizona is now ranked 24th, a fortunate place to be considering they're the only team that doesn't have a winning record.
The Wildcats had a real wake-up call in their last two contests, giving up 100-plus points to Wisconsin in their road matchup while returning home and getting outclassed by Duke.
Tommy Lloyd and his staff will have to go back to the drawing board and find the right buttons to push going forward with his reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year, Caleb Love, struggling during the two games where they stepped up in class.
Defense continues to be a major issue for Arizona, so that's something they certainly have to work on.
But, the fact that voters still put the Wildcats in the top 25 of the AP Poll is a testament to just how much talent is on this roster and because their two losses came against a Duke team that is ranked 11th and Wisconsin who is 15th.
This is the time for top programs around the country to challenge themselves by facing some of the best teams, and that's exactly what Lloyd has done with this schedule to start the year.
The good news is Arizona will return to the floor against Davidson on Nov. 27 to open their Battle 4 Atlantis tournament that also features two other top 25 teams in Gonzaga and Indiana.
If they are able to win this showcase event, that would be a massive statement after they struggled against Duke and Wisconsin.