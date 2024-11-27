Arizona Wildcats Suspend Their Cornerback After His Egregious Act
It's been a frustrating season for everyone involved with this Arizona Wildcats program, but on Saturday, they have a chance to make one final statement by beating their archrivals, Arizona State, in what would likely end their College Football Playoff dreams.
In a campaign that has been full of tough pills to swallow, that would certainly be something sweet.
Like has been the case for the majority of the year, Arizona is dealing with another injury issue with their best offensive lineman, Jonah Savaiinaea, potentially missing this showdown after leaving last weekend's game by limping off the field.
They will also be down a player at cornerback.
Head coach Brent Brennan announced that redshirt freshman Emmanuel Karnley will be suspended for the game on Saturday after he was ejected in the fourth quarter for spitting on a TCU player.
Since the ejection occurred in the second half, Karnley would have been suspended for the first half against Arizona State by the NCAA's rules anyway, but Brennan decided to make it a one-game suspension.
"We've had that discussion and I expect him to handle it great. He's going bust his tail in practice, he's going to be on the scout team, he's going to be a great teammate and I'm to see how he handles this," he said per Justin Spears of The Arizona Daily Star.
It goes without saying that spitting on someone is completely unacceptable, so Brennan is using this opportunity to make a statement about player discipline going forward.
Karnley has played in 10 out of the 11 games so far this season, racking up 16 total tackles and five pass breakups.
He was part of Arizona's 2023 recruiting class where he was ranked as a three-star recruit.