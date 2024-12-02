Arizona Wildcats Tight End Announces Decision To Enter Transfer Portal
Arizona football is expected to get crushed in the transfer portal this offseason, a situation that doesn't come as a surprise.
It was a brutal year for the Wildcats, finishing as one of the worst Power 4 teams in the country.
Brent Brennan has a lot of work to do in the portal, and because Arizona wasn't expected to look this bad with him as their head coach following an impressive campaign the previous season, the Wildcats seem to be in a worse spot than ever before.
With players entering the portal, that will present more challenges in 2025.
Student-athletes have already started to hit the portal around the country, and per Jason Scheer of 247Sports, Arizona tight end Dorian Thomas was the latest.
Thomas thanked Tuscon on his X account, showing appreciation to the program.
The Washington native didn't record one statistic during his two years with Arizona after he redshirted in 2023.
He's a physical 6-foot-5 tight end, which should help him find his new home despite the lack of tape he has.
As a prospect, Thomas was the 29th-ranked tight end in the country and the No. 9 overall player in Washington, according to 247Sports.
While he didn't get much of an opportunity to show his ability, losing any player in the portal hurts no matter who they are.
It'll add to the list of players Brennan needs to replace, which is expected to be long.
This is just the beginning of what's to come for Arizona, a disappointing situation for which they can only blame themselves.