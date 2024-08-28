Arizona Wildcats Well-Represented in NFL With Eight Players Making Rosters
It was a big day around the NFL, as teams reduced their rosters from 90 to 53 players. The regular season starts in about a week, and eight former Arizona Wildcats will represent their collegiate program at the professional level.
Those eight are Nick Folk, Tanner McLachlan, Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles, Jacob Cowling, Tony Fields II, Roy Lopez, Jordan Morgan, and Christian Roland-Wallace.
Arizona should see a few players added to that list next year.
Tacario Davis and Tetairoa McMillan are viewed as potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Others on the roster will also be able to prove their worth to NFL scouts during the season. Arizona should be well-represented in the upcoming draft and beyond if things go as planned.
Unfortunately, a few former Wildcats didn't make rosters on Tuesday as nine Arizona products were cut.
Gary Brightwell, Lucas Havrisik, Michael Wiley, Christian Young, DJ Williams, Tyler Manoa, Dane Cruikshank, Jalen Harris, and J.J. Taylor were all let go by their teams.
While those nine players didn't make the initial 53-man rosters, they could join a practice squad or sign with a different team.
Arizona football is moving in the right direction, and that's all anyone can ask for.
It'll take time for them to have the same number of former players as some other big-name programs, but eight NFL players isn't something to ignore.
It should help them land high-end prospects on the recruiting trail.
The current players this roster will have their first chance to prove themselves in game this season against New Mexico on Saturday in the opener.