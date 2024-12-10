Arizona's Superstar Linebacker Jacob Manu Enters His Name Into Transfer Portal
Things did not go as planned under first-year Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan this past season, and the program could be paying a price for that.
It was expected the Wildcats would lose some of their top players like Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea and Tacario Davis to the NFL draft, but after producing a four-win campaign, things are starting to become in disarray.
With the transfer portal opening up on Dec. 9, teams around the country have seen their players enter their names into consideration for a school change, and Arizona is certainly feeling the affects.
Talented tight end Keyan Burnett was the most recent one to make headlines, but the announcement from their star linebacker and best defensive player, Jabob Manu, is a gut punch.
Manu came to Arizona as a three-star recruit from the state of California, and even though he wasn't considered a top 80 player at his position in the 2022 class, he quickly proved he was one of the best linebackers in the country.
During his freshman season, he recorded 54 total tackles, 27 solo, with four coming for a loss and one of those being a sack.
Manu then took his game to the next level.
As a sophomore, he led the Pac-12 in tackles with 116 total, 71 being solo, while also recording 6.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss.
That earned him AP First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.
Unfortunately, Manu suffered a torn ACL this year in October after he was putting together another incredible season by leading the Wildcats with 47 tackles at the time.
There's a chance he returns to Tucson for his senior year.
Players in the portal have to announce their decisions by Dec. 28 when it closes.