Arizona's Transfer Cornerback Predicted to Become Immediate Impact Player
A lot of the optimism about Arizona's contending chances are centered around their high-powered offense that features one of the best quarterbacks in the conference, and one of the best wide receivers in the nation.
For all intents and purposes, Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan will be the reason why the Wildcats are at the top of the Big 12 standings, but others across this roster will also have to step up if they truly are going to be in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot.
On the offensive side of the ball, two other wide receivers were standouts during preseason camp, potentially giving Arizona other weapons in the passing game that will take pressure off their projected first round talent.
Combined with a running game that is expected to be strong, the Wildcats should have enough firepower to beat any opponent on their schedule.
However, they will have to stop opposing teams as well.
There are some talented holdovers from the previous regime who returned despite Jedd Fisch taking over at Washington, but outside of their star cornerback Tacario Davis, there are real questions about who will become the impact guys on defense.
Edge rusher Tre Smith has been tabbed as a potential breakout star, giving Arizona someone who can get after the passer and make life much easier on their secondary players like Davis.
When taking a look at the transfer additions Arizona was able to get when Brent Brennan was named head coach, it's a potential elite cornerback who Jason Scheer of 247Sports thinks will be the most impactful defensive player added through the portal.
"The cornerback spot across from Tacario Davis was supposed to be a competition, but Marquis Groves-Killebrew quickly ended that. He was the clear best option at corner almost right away and although there were some growing pains, he became much more consistent near the end of camp," he wrote.
As a member of the 2022 recruiting cycle, Marquis Groves-Killebrew was a four-star recruit and ranked No. 114 in the nation. He committed to Texas A&M as part of their top ranked class, expecting to become an elite player at the SEC level.
Instead, after playing three games during his freshman season, he decided to transfer to Louisville.
Similarly, Groves-Killebrew didn't see much time with his new school, only getting into four games without recording a stat. That prompted him to enter his name into the transfer portal again, where he ultimately committed to Arizona.
For the Wildcats, what occurred in the past doesn't matter.
They landed a former top 15 player at his position coming out of high school, giving them a legitimate talent to pair with Davis.
If Groves-Killebrew can continue to develop and grow into what he's shown during camp, then Arizona could have one of the best cornerback duos in the entire conference, if not the country.