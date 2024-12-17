Brent Brennan Reunites With Former Player Michael Dansby As Arizona's Portal Addition
While Arizona is reeling from the number of their own players who have entered into the transfer portal, they are starting to bring in some of their targets to revamp this roster.
First, it was Luke Wysong, a productive wide out from New Mexico who should be be able to mitigate some of the loss that Tetairoa McMillan will leave behind following his decision to turn professional.
FCS-level edge rusher Chancellor Jones followed him, committing to the Wildcats as someone who could be a major part of their defense for the next couple of years.
Now, Brent Brennan is reuniting with a familiar facing after San Jose State transfer cornerback, Michael Dansby, has become the third player Arizona has landed out of the portal this cycle.
The 6-footer is now the sixth former player of Brennan's to come to Tucson, with three already set to return for next season.
Dansby was productive during his time at San Jose State.
After being ranked as a two-star recruit by 247Sports in the 2022 class, the California native appeared in 12 games his freshman year and started four, totaling 18 tackles while breaking up six passes and picking off two balls.
He's been a ballhawk throughout his entire career, something Arizona desperately needs after the majority of their starting secondary is in the portal.
In three seasons with the Spartans, Dansby has wracked up 70 tackles, 49 being solo, while also recording 20 pass break ups and five interceptions, one of which was ran back for a touchdown.
If he can bring that level of production with him to Tucson, he'll be a huge pick up for the Wildcats.