Carter Bryant makes his decision regarding return to Arizona or NBA Draft
The news was disappointing but expected for the Arizona men’s basketball team regarding Carter Bryant. After just one season with the Wildcats, the prized recruit will keep his name in the pool of players for the NBA Draft.
Bryant left the door cracked open regarding a potential return to what promises to be an exciting 2025-26 season for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona. But after a strong combine performance seemed to cement him as a lottery selection, Bryant has opted to stay.
In the most recent NBA mock draft from ESPN, Bryant is tabbed by the San Antonio Spurs with pick No. 14 of the first round. The forward averaged just 6.5 points per game with the Wildcats, but his length and ability to shoot from the outside make him an intriguing NBA prospect.
Bryant would join Dylan Harper in the rookie class for San Antonio if the mock draft comes to fruition. The Spurs also hold the No. 2 pick in the opening round.
He would also become teammates with the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox.