Former Arizona Running Back Signs Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars
One way to tell if a college football is strong is if they have players competing in the NFL.
Right now, there are 14 active NFL players who attended Arizona according to Ourlads.com. New head coach Brent Brennan is hoping that number increases as this team has at least two players who are going to get first round looks in Tacario Davis and Tetairoa McMillan.
But it was one of the past Wildcats who made news after it was announced he had signed with a new team.
Per the Jacksonville Jaguars' own release, they picked up former Arizona running back Gary Brightwell on August 3. He spent the first three years of his career with the New York Giants after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.
He's had an underwhelming career to date, posting 164 rushing yards with one touchdown on 41 attempts in 37 games as a backup. Brightwell got most of his work in 2022 when he appeared in all 17 contests and carried the ball 31 times for 141 yards.
Unfortunately, the former Wildcat dealt with a hamstring injury last season that was suffered in Week 7. The Giants eventually moved him to the injured reserve list and waived him on May 30 of this year.
The Jaguars' depth chart is going to be a tough one to crack with Travis Etienne being the established starter and Tank Bigsby someone the organization loves.
Hopefully Brightwell can perform well during camp and preseason to get a real look in Jacksonville or with another team this year.
During his time at Arizona, the three-star recruit tallied 1,305 rushing yards with nine touchdowns on 245 attempts during his four seasons. In his final year, which was a shortened schedule because of COVID-19, he was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention after finishing with the sixth-most rushing yards in the conference.