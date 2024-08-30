Former Arizona Star Agrees to Massive Extension With Indiana Pacers
Former Arizona Wildcats star guard T.J. McConnell became a household name during the NBA Playoffs last season with the Indiana Pacers.
He was a huge driving force who helped the Pacers make an unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Now, he has been rewarded for his impressive performance.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, McConnell has agreed to a four-year extension with Indiana worth $45 million.
This move doesn't come as a shock.
The Pacers have been very vocal about wanting to keep McConnell long-term, potentially having him finish his NBA career in Indiana.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Pacers, he ended up averaging a career high 10.2 points per game to go along with 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals. He shot 55.6 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from the three-point line in limited attempts.
McConnell is most known for being an energy boost off the bench, however, his offensive game has continued to develop during his tenure with Indiana.
In the playoffs last year, the veteran guard averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.
Looking ahead to the future, the Pacers are expected to be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference, and now, McConnell is going to be a major part in helping them accomplish that goal.
Expect to see yet another quality season from the former Wildcat this season.
Indiana has to be excited about being able to get this deal done and will look forward to McConnell continuing to lead the second unit.