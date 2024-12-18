Former Arizona Wildcats Offensive Lineman Wendell Moe Transfers to Tennessee
Arizona knew they would have to be busy in the transfer portal after tons of players from their roster announced their intent to search for new opportunities, and so far, Brent Brennan and his staff have done a good job of backfilling openings.
It should also be pointed out that just because players put their names into the portal, it doesn't mean they have to leave the program.
The Wildcats did a fantastic job of retaining talent when Brennan took over for Jedd Fisch in January, but after a disastrous season on the field this year, it likely will be hard to keep some of their impact players from leaving this time around.
That was the case for offensive lineman Wendell Moe.
Following his decision to enter the transfer portal, he will now join Tennessee.
Moe is another example of a player who outperformed his expectations.
He committed to Arizona as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, considered outside the top 75 of interior offensive lineman by 247Sports. But after appearing in four games his freshman season, he became an impact guy in the trenches for the Wildcats in 2023, earning Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors.
The 6-foot-2, 330-pounder followed that up by being one of the lone anchors on the offensive line for Arizona this year, something that was rare considering all the injuries that unit suffered.
Now, the big man is taking his talents to the SEC with two seasons of elgibility remaining.
Moe should be able to compete for a starting spot with the Volunteers immediately since their two starters from this campaign will graduate at the conclusion of their season.