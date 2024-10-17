Former Arizona Wildcats QB Will Be Honorary Captain For Saturday's Colorado Game
The Arizona Wildcats and first-year head coach Brent Brennan have not had much reason to smile this season.
With a 3-3 start, including losing their last two games, the road ahead does not get any easier as they welcome in Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday at Arizona Stadium.
While it has been a rough year to this point, Saturday will be a time to reminisce for the Wildcats as it is homecoming.
What homecoming would be complete without former star quarterback Khalil Tate returning to be an honorary captain?
Tate won the starting quarterback role after subbing in for an injured Brandon Dawkins in a 2017 game, subsequently rushing for 327 yards, a single-game FBS record, against the same Buffaloes, just before Coach Prime had them consistently in the public eye.
Tate would go on to win the PAC-12 Player of the Week Award for four consecutive weeks in October of that year, the first player in conference history to accomplish the feat.
The star performed well against Colorado throughout his collegiate career, going 60-for-76 through the air for 908 yards while adding 365 yards on the ground and scoring 13 total touchdowns.
Tate ended his collegiate career with 6,318 passing yards, 2,285 rushing yards, 75 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver on their practice squad, but never seeing the field in a game.
Tate will be joining former Arizona greats in Robert Golden, Chris McAlister, and Max Zendejas as honorary captains this season.