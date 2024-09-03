Important Arizona Wildcats Left Tackle Now Considered 'Doubtful' for Week 2
Throughout preseason camp, Arizona was dealing with injuries to their offensive line that was a major cause for concern considering the entire unit was learning a new system with Dino Babers taking over as their OC.
The Wildcats knew they would have their elite right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea back anchoring the line, but with Jordan Morgan selected in the first round of this past NFL draft, there were some big shoes to fill in the trenches.
Redshirt freshman Rhino Tapa'atoutai emerged as someone who would take over the blindside responsibilities, looking extremely impressive in camp before being named the starting left tackle.
Unfortunately, the California native suffered a concerning knee injury in Week 1 against New Mexico that caused him to miss the rest of the game.
That resulted in Savaiinaea taking over at left tackle, inserting true freshman Matthew Lado on the right side.
While the Wildcats were able to get past the Lobos in this contest by shifting around their offensive line, not having the impressive Tapa'atoutai going forward would be a major issue for Arizona.
There has been no official update from the team regarding the starting left tackle's status for Saturday, but Jason Scheer of 247Sports doesn't believe he will be available.
"Rhino easily won the starting job and was impressive in his approach every day, but is doubtful with a knee injury he sustained against New Mexico," he wrote.
This will certainly be something to monitor throughout the week.
Arizona likely won't be in danger of losing to Northern Arizona if Tapa'atoutai doesn't play, but when looking ahead to their huge matchup against Kansas State on Sept. 13, they will need all hands on deck for that one.