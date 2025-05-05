No. 13 Arizona softball sweeps, enters Big 12 Championship next

Inside The Wildcats

The Arizona softball team earned another sweep as they head into action at the Big 12 Championship this week.
The 13th-ranked Arizona softball team put the finishing touches on another series sweep, taking care of Houston on Sunday, 8-3.

MIranda Stoddard improved to 12-0 while adding a home run and a double at the plate for the Wildcats, who now prepare for action in the Big 12 Championship. Sydney Stewart also went deep, as Stoddard drove in five with two runs scored.

Inside the circle, Stoddard went just four innings, striking out a pair of batters. 

Arizona will face the winner of UCF vs. Utah on Thursday at 3 p.m. in the Big 12 tournament. The game will stream live on ESPN+. The Wildcats earned the No. 2 seed behind Texas Tech.

This was the first season for Arizona, Arizona State and Utah in the conference. The Sun Devils earned the No. 5 seed while the Utes are the No. 10 overall.

The championship final is scheduled for Saturday.

