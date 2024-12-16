Oregon Ducks Could Land Arizona Wildcats Star Transfer Tacario Davis
The Arizona Wildcats have seen a massive exodus happen in the NCAA transfer portal following their disastrous 2024 season.
After completely falling apart throughout the year, many players are looking to find greener pastures for the 2025 campaign.
One of those players is star cornerback Tacario Davis.
At the beginning of the year, Davis was widely expected to end up being a top NFL draft pick, but unfortunately, he was unable to produce the kind of year that was expected from him, which likely results in him playing one more year of college football to increase his value.
In order to do that, he clearly feels that finding another program is in his best interest.
So, where could he end up landing?
Ryan Roberts of AtoZ Sports has suggested the Oregon Ducks could end up being the spot for Davis as they look to load up on even more talent for next season.
"Oregon is set to lose several cornerbacks this offseason, including starters Jabbar Muhammad and Nikko Reed. With the Ducks previously playing in the Pac 12 conference, they should be very familiar with Davis. The position need will certainly be there, and Davis gives them a talent at the position they haven't had since Christian Gonzalez. It seems like a pretty natural fit if the interest is there."
Oregon has already received a major defensive transfer commitment from safety Dillon Thieneman, so adding Davis would be another major get.
Davis is coming off of a disappointing season and will be motivated to get things back on track. If he plays up to his full ability, he is capable of being one of the best cover cornerbacks in the nation.
This past campaign with the Wildcats, Davis recorded 43 tackles to go along with six defended passes, however, back in 2023, he racked up 25 tackles, an interception, and 15 defended passes.
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Davis is a very big and physical cornerback. Heading to the Ducks would put him in a position to be a huge piece on a championship level defense.
Seeing him leave Arizona is sad for Wildcats fans, but the hope is he finds a good landing spot and can realize his full potential to become a successful NFL cornerback.