Seven officially sign with Arizona football for upcoming season
The spring recruiting class for the Arizona football team has officially been announced, as seven players will join the program for the upcoming season.
Leading the way is former Wildcat Keyan Burnett, as he returns following a short stint with Kansas over the winter. Keona Peat, Avery Salerno, Isaac Lovison, Chance Roberts, Ian Wagner and Broden Molen round out the class.
Burnett, a highly-ranked recruit coming out of high school in California, caught 24 passes over three seasons with Arizona including a touchdown last fall. He had his best season as a junior, as the 6-foot-6, 248-pounder caught 18 passes for 217 yards and the score.
After entering the transfer portal last winter and signing with Kansas, Burnett announced his return after placing his name in the spring transfer portal.
Peat, the brother of incoming basketball freshman Koa Peat, is a 6-2, 265-pound offensive lineman who started his college career at Arizona State. Salerno comes to the program from Jackson State and is a long snapper.
More special teams help comes in the form of Lovison, a punter from Australia, and Wagner, a kicker from Illinois State. Roberts is an offensive lineman and Molen another long snapper.
Arizona opens the 2025 season on August 30 against Hawaii with the Big 12 Conference opener set for September 12 vs. Kansas State.