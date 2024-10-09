Star Arizona WR Lands With New England Patriots in Latest Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats season hasn't gone as planned, but some individual players have continued to perform at a high level. Of those players is Tetairoa McMillan, who's expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
While the team hasn't played as well as they've needed to, now 3-2 on the year, he has 37 receptions, 664 yards, and four touchdowns.
His 17.9 yards per catch average is among the best in college football, showing his talent. In Arizona's recent 28-22 loss to Texas Tech, he finished with eight receptions for 161 yards.
Factor that in with a 138-yard performance against Kansas State, and he's done everything he's needed to for NFL Scouts to still want to draft him with that high of a pick.
While the NFL is only five weeks into the season, there's a good feeling about the teams he could potentially join. One of those is the New England Patriots, a squad that could use his services in the near future.
With rookie quarterback Drake Maye eventually taking over under center, the need for an elite wide receiver is prevalent.
That's why Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department mocked him to the Patriots on Monday.
"This pick comes from our latest top-10 mock draft from Brent Sobleski. As Sobleski noted, the Patriots just don't have a go-to receiver right now with any kind of production. Ja'Lynn Polk profiles as a high-end No. 2 option. That was his role in Washington opposite Rome Odunze. Tetairoa McMillan has all the traits to be a true X receiver and would give Drake Maye a consistent downfield threat. Using a top-10 pick on a receiver when the offensive line is a mess could be a risky strategy, but there are other ways the Pats could address the offensive line."
Adding McMillan could benefit him and Maye, but as Bleacher Report alluded, their offensive line has been one of the worst in the NFL.
Drafting a wide receiver doesn't necessarily help if they want to give the second-year quarterback time to work in the pocket.
However, one could also argue that McMillan is a generational talent. If he ends up being the wide receiver he's expected to be in the NFL, they could look to improve their offensive line in later rounds or free agency.
Even if he doesn't land with New England, look for him to have his name called early on the first day of the NFL draft.