Talented Linebacker Starting to Emerge as Real Option for Arizona This Season
As Arizona continues to go through preseason camp, they are getting a better idea of the players who will have a larger role for the team during this campaign.
Unlike the usual egress that is present during regime changes, the Wildcats were able to hold onto many of their stars at multiple important spots across their roster. That has given Brent Brennan and his staff the ability to hone in on certain position battles for starting spots, and others that will determine the depth chart.
There has been some notable ones highlighted, especially at tight end where one of their past high-profile recruits seems to be finally taking the next step in his career, and the one taking place at running back where is looks like Arizona will have at least a three-headed attack.
Now, it seems like the linebacker competition is beginning to heat up too.
While the projected depth chart has veterans Jacob Manu and Justin Flowe holding down the starting spots, Jason Scheer of 247Sports reports that Arizona's four-star recruit in the 2022 class, Sterling Lane, is making his case for an expanded role.
The redshirt sophomore appeared in five games during his freshman season, totaling eight tackles. However, he didn't get much time last year, only getting into three games which caused him to redshirt.
With this being his third year of collegiate football, Lane seems poised for a breakout.
It will be interesting to see what ultimately comes from this as Arizona gets closer to their opener, but the linebacker who was ranked 31st at his position coming out of high school could finally be ready to showcase his talent at this level.