Tetairoa McMillan Officially Declares for NFL Draft, Thanks Arizona Fans
Everyone knew Tetairoa McMillan would be on his way out after this season.
The future first-round pick has done everything he can for Arizona and will do the same for whichever NFL franchise gives him a chance.
Instead of transferring like the other top players in the country typically do who don't attend a major program, McMillan kept his loyalty to Arizona, and he was thankful for all the fan base had to offer him.
He released a statement about his decision to declare for the NFL draft, adding how big of an honor it was to wear an Arizona jersey.
"Wildcat Nation, this journey has been everything I dreamed of and more. From the moment I committed to the University of Arizona, to every second spent wearing that Arizona jersey... it's been an absolute honor. The University of Arizona has provided me with the platform to grow and chase my dreams... Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To the best fans in the country, I appreciate you for all of the love and support you have given me these last 3 years. I will always be a Wildcat."
While the season didn't go as planned for Arizona, McMillan was the last one to blame.
He showed up every game ready to play and had impressive stats along the way, finishing with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.
Arizona will miss its best player in the future, but he left the program better than he found it, and that's all the coaching staff and fans can ask for.