Tetairoa McMillan Officially Breaks Arizona's All-Time Receiving Yards Record
It's been a tough year for the Arizona Wildcats.
Entering Saturday's game against TCU, they needed to win out to even become bowl eligible, a stark difference from the preseason expectations many had for this team after multiple star players returned to Tucson despite the head coaching change.
The most important player coming back was Tetairoa McMillan.
The all-world talent at wide receiver carved a historic space for himself as a Wildcat, and with his return for the 2024-25 campaign, he had a chance to put his name into the history books.
McMillan did that on Saturday.
He broke Bobby Wade's all-time record for most receiving yards in a career in the fourth quarter.
It puts a bow on just how good McMillan has been during his tenure in Tucson.
During his freshman season, he put up a ridiculous 702 yards on 39 receptions, leading the Pac-12 in yards per catch with 18.0.
He then burst onto the scene last year when he put up 1,402 yards on 90 receptions, giving himself the opportunity to depart the program as one of the most desired wide receivers by entering his name in the transfer portal when Jedd Fisch took the head coaching job at Washington.
He decided to come back and was able to make history.
Unfortunately, the season didn't play out as they would have liked.
The Wildcats lost to TCU, 49-28, ending their hopes of becoming bowl eligible with their seventh loss of the year.
It's been a disappointing season for Arizona, but at least one of the best players that's ever suited up for this program was officially able to cement himself as a legend.