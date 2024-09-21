Top Arizona Wildcats Wide Receiver Recruit Has Rough Performance
The Arizona Wildcats top recruit in the class of 2025 had a bit of a tough showing on Friday night after a huge start to the season over the first three games.
Four-star wide receiver Terry Shelton of Carrollton Ranchview High School in Texas was not able to help his Wolves team defeat the Krum Bobcats, with Krum coming out with a 34-25 victory. The first half was especially quiet for the pass catcher after he caught 15 passes for just under 400 yards and five touchdowns through the first three weeks as Shelton had just two catches for nine yards while his team trailed 14-6, according to John Fields of the Denton Record-Chronicle. Fields also revealed that Shelton dropped a long pass in the first half which would have been a huge play for Carrollton.
Shelton's second half did not go much better with the first as he finished with just four catches for 35 yards in the loss.
Though things did not go as planned on Friday night, Shelton's hot start to the year moved him from a three-star to a four-star. Currently, 247 has him rated as the No. 41 receiver in the nation and the No. 46 overall player within the state of Texas, but getting back on track next week and for the rest of the season will likely raise his recruitment status even higher and lead to the Wildcats having to fight off other schools to keep his committment.
Within Arizona's 2025 class, Shelton is currently the only four-star out of the 20 commits. In his scouting report, 247's Greg Biggins described him as "special talent with some unique traits." Standing at 6 foot 4, Biggins says Shelton has even drawn some comparisons to current Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
If Shelton could even become 60-70 percent of the player that McMillan has been, he would instantly jump start the Wildcats' offense and allow them to pick up right where they left off after McMillan almost assuredly enters the NFL Draft following the 2024 season.