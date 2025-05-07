Inside The Wildcats

Top honors roll in for Arizona softball including Big 12 player of the year

Dana Becker

Devyn Netz was named the Big 12 player of the year, one of seven from Arizona named to the all-league teams.
The Arizona softball team is preparing for action in the upcoming Big 12 Conference Tournament. They will enter play with the reigning league player of the year and several others who were honored by the conference.

Devyn Netz was named the player of the year in the Big 12, becoming the first for the program and eighth conference player of the year overall. She was also named first team all-Big 12 and to the all-defensive team.

Netz finished the regular season with a .347 batting average, 17 home runs, 58 RBI and won 20 games inside the circle, striking out 106. She did not commit an error on 209 chances at pitcher and first base.

Joining Netz as unanimous first team selections were Dakota Kennedy, Sydney Stewart and Miranda Stoddard. Kaiah Altmeyer, Regan Shockey and Jenna Sniffen each made the second team.

The 13th-ranked Wildcats face either UCF or Utah on Thursday in the Big 12 tourney. The game airs live on ESPN+ from Oklahoma City and Devon Park.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer since 2000, covering the Big 12 for On SI, The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others.

