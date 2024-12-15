Transfer Wide Receiver Luke Wysong Commits to Arizona Wildcats
There has been a lot of focus on the negative side of things surrounding Arizona, but Brent Brennan his staff can't focus on that as they try to build this program.
Things certainly didn't go as anyone thought.
With multiple players returning to Tucson after Brennan was named head coach following the departure of Jedd Fisch, there were high expectations placed upon this team to compete for a Big 12 title and even make the College Football Playoff.
None of that came remotely close to happening.
After winning just four games, the Wildcats are now dealing with multiple transfers who are looking for opportunities elsewhere.
Thankfully, Arizona was able to strike in the portal for themselves by landing wide receiver Luke Wysong.
The 5-foot-10 pass catcher was at New Mexico this past season, the program he has been with for four years after committing to them as a three-star recruit out of high school as part of the 2021 class.
Wysong has been a productive wide receiver throughout his collegiate career.
In 37 games, he's caught 134 balls for 1,465 yards and three touchdowns, but is coming off his best season ever with 69 catches and 840 yards this past campaign.
Arizona desperately needs to bring in some pass catchers who can immediately produce when they arrive in Tucson since one of the program's best receivers of all-time, Tetairoa McMillan, officially declared for the NFL draft where he's expected to be at top 10 pick.
Wysong should certainly help the Wildcats next season as they try to improve their output under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege.