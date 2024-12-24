Treydan Stukes Becomes Latest Arizona Player To Withdraw From Transfer Portal
There was plenty of panic surrounding the Arizona Wildcats football program following this disastrous season and the sheer number of players who entered their name into the transfer portal.
Once reaching a total count of 30, the chances of replacing that many scholarship players, with multiple being stars, is unlikely no matter how many incoming transfers the Wildcats add.
Brent Brennan knew the challenge ahead of him, and he and his staff wasted little time going to work to bring in players.
They got great news, however, when two of their star defensive backs, Genesis Smith and Dalton Johnson, announced their decision to withdraw their names from the portal and return to Arizona for the upcoming season.
Despite the additions in the secondary that the Wildcats have already made, the ability to have multiple options is something Arizona didn't posses last year, one of the reasons why the team took a major step back.
The Wildcats have had their share of disappointing news when some of their best players like Jacob Manu, Keyan Burnett and Gunner Maldonado committed elsewhere, but Brennan is certainly happy to hear this decision.
Per Jason Scheer of 247Sports, Treydan Stukes has become the third player to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Arizona.
This is great for the Wildcats.
The senior defensive back has wracked up 154 total tackles, 100 of them solo, while defending 25 passes and picking off three balls during his career.
Stukes was another player Arizona was missing during the latter stages of the year.
He suffered a season-ending leg injury just four games into the campaign, one of the reasons why the defense was so poor.
He's yet another difference maker the Wildcats will have on the backend of their defense in 2025.