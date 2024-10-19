WATCH: Arizona Botches Opening Onside Kick That Puts Them Into Early Deficit
Coming into their matchup against Colorado, head coach Brent Brennan implored his Arizona Wildcats team to respond to their tough stretch of play that has them sitting at .500 on the season.
3-3 through six games is not unfamiliar to this group since that is exactly where they sat last year before rattling off seven straight wins that included an Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma, but because there were expectations placed upon them coming into this campaign that they aren't meeting, it wasn't clear how they might respond.
Brennan stated they had a good week of practice in preparation for this homecoming game that features a ton of important recruits on campus, and the hope was they would be able to get off to a good start.
Perhaps that aggressive mentality turned a bit reckless.
On the opening kickoff of the game, Arizona tried a surprise onside kick that was recovered by Colorado.
What came after that put them in an early deficit.
The Wildcats' defense, suddenly in a tough position right off the bat, responded in their first two plays by forcing Colorado into a 3rd and 15 situation.
Unfortunately, quarterback Shedeur Sanders hit LaJohntay Webster on a 46-yard strike that moved the Buffaloes to the five-yard line of Arizona.
Two plays later, Colorado took a 7-0 lead.
Arizona will now have their work cut out for them for the rest of the contest after botching the surprise onside kick and going three-and-out in their first offensive possession of the game.