WATCH: Arizona Wildcats and West Virginia Swap Trick Plays, Touchdowns
The playbooks are being emptied in the matchup between the Arizona Wildcats and West Virginia Mountaineers with both teams desperate for a win.
After both teams failed to find the endzone in their first drives of the games, the coaching staffs figured enough was enough.
The Mountaineers struck first as a fake field goal led to the first trip to the endzone in the game and a 14-yard run for special teamer Leighton Bechdel.
On the very next drive, the Wildcats leaned on the chemistry between Tetairoa McMillan and Noah Fifita for a trick of their own. The two high school teammates completed a sequence that saw them reverse roles.
Fifita tossed the ball to McMillan behind the line of scrimmage after the snaps and McMillan then found his quarterback on the other side of the field, who then accelerated for a 14-yard gain and a touchdown.
Finally feeling a little bit of life on offense, Arizona rode that momentum down the red zone and eventually into the endzone on a one-yard run from Quali Conley.
Both schools are on multi-game losing streaks and looking for something to be happy about after the disappointing starts to Big 12 play.
The Wildcats entered the season as playoff long shots but have now struggled so much that Brent Brennan may already be on the hot seat in his first season as head coach.
While they may not compete for the Big 12 this season, picking up some wins down the stretch would be huge for the future of this regime.