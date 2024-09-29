WATCH: Arizona Wildcats Pick Up Late Game TD with Eyes on Upset over Utah
The Arizona Wildcats are looking to rebound after falling to Kansas State last week to finish non-conference play. They look for their first Big 12 win after moving into the conference this weekend against Utah Utes, a newcomer to the league as well.
Arizona held the lead for the majority of the game, but settled for multiple field goals heading into the fourth quarter.
With the Wildcats leading by six, sophomore Quarterback Noah Fifita capped off a big drive late in the fourth quarter with a big time touchdown against the tenth ranked Utes. Fifita found wide receiver Keyan Burnett for a 35-yard score to extend the lead to 23-10.
The big score came a few plays after Fifita completed a big time pass to Devin Hyatt for 41 yards to move the Wildcats into Utah’s territory. The touchdown, which extended the lead to 13 sucked the momentumn and the fan’s energy out of Rice-Eccles Stadium.
The Wildcats offense played well in the first half, gaining 169 yards total, including 93 yards on the ground. However, they struggled to keep drives alive, going 1-4 on third down efficiency. They also dealt with multiple penalties in the first two quarters.
After the Touchdown, Fifita is 19.31 with 197 yards through the air with two touchdowns and an interception.
With Utah relying on a true freshman at quarterback in Isaac Wilson making his third career start, the Utes are not built to play from behind. They are being threatened with their potential first loss of the season.
A win on Saturday would improve the once-ranked Wildcats' record to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.