WATCH: Arizona Wildcats Star Duo Connects For Massive Touchdown Against Houston
The Arizona Wildcats offense got off to a slow start on Friday night against the Houston Cougars, but it was remedied by a big play from their star duo.
After going three-and-out on their first drive of the game, the Wildcats offense found their groove on the second before connecting on a huge play.
On third-and-five, quarterback Noah Fifita heaved a pass into the endzone and found his star receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a touchdown.
It was the first score of the game, giving Arizona a seven-point lead.
The Wildcats have lost five straight games so they will desperately try to keep the momentum rolling and get back into the win column.
Fifita has actually been on a bit of a hot streak, despite the team still losing games.
In the two contests before this week, he had completed 69.2% of his passes for 550 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also picked up his first rushing score of the year.
His season has been of a disappointment, though, if the 3-6 team record wasn't enough of a giveaway. He's turning the ball over at high rates and completing 11% less of his passes.
McMillan has been dominant once again this year and should be headed to the NFL as a top pick in the upcoming draft.
He is on pace to surpass his stellar numbers from last season with 63 catches for 1,066 yards and six scores heading into the night.
The duo is trying their best to get Arizona back into the win column.