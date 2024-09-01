WATCH: Arizona Wildcats Superstar Duo Pull Off 69-Yard Bomb for First TD
The dynamic duo of the Arizona Wildcats got off to a hot start in their first game of the season against the New Mexico Lobos.
Quarterback Noah Fifita found star receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a 69-yard touchdown on their third play of the game.
The play actually began with it looking like a breakdown, but Fifita showed off some pocket improvisation before finding his wide open target for an easy stride into the endzone.
Arizona was favored by 29 points in the eyes of oddsmakers entering the game, but that may not have been enough if the start was any indication for how the night began.
The Lobos went three-and-out on their first drive of the game. Their punter actually did a nice job of pinning the Wildcats deep, but it didn't matter.
Transfer running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt created some breathing room with an 18-yard run which set up the bomb.
The first two drives of the Brent Brennan era went about as smoothly as they could.
Expectations were high for the two after they shocked the world by staying together at Arizona rather than chasing a big time NIL bag.
Fifita is a darkhorse heisman candidate following a breakout season where he got the chance to start consistently because of an injury. McMillan was already considered one of the top receivers in the country, so another big year will serve as proof that he's ready for the NFL.
This playmaking duo is ready to showcase what they can do at the Big 12 level.